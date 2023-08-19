Grant Senesac
Buy Now

Grant Senesac stands in front of his planter parked near his new workshop on his farm on 6000 North Road in Kankakee County. He represents Bourbonnais Township on the Kankakee County Farm Bureau Board.

 Daily Journal/Phil Angelo

Working on equipment is part of being a farmer.

Today’s farming machinery is larger and more complex than ever before. And, in a sense, there is no “off-season” for many farmers. If you are not planting or harvesting, you are likely repairing.

But for Grant Senesac, of East 6000 North Road, Manteno, that repair work is likely more pleasurable and professional than it is for many.

Recommended for you