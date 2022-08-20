Rick Lottinville began his farming career in the midst of one of the great agricultural challenges in Illinois history.

Lottinville was a 1987 graduate of St. Anne High School and worked for a farmer in Wichert.In 1988, Lottinville went to work for his dad after dad’s hired hand left. That year, you may remember, was the worst drought in recorded Illinois history. It was the driest year since Illinois began keeping records in the 1880s. Rain was less than half the usual amount. The Kankakee River shrank to 13 percent of its normal flow.

Without the continued support of Richard Lottinville, Rick’s dad, it couid have been the last year for the family farm. The Lottinville farmhouse today, a beautiful Victorian home, is just south of the town and a pleasant walk from St. Anne.

