Beginnings are important.

But endings are a part of history, too, and also deserve to be recorded.

Thus, David Surprenant, in his northern Kankakee County farm, identifies himself as the last dairy farmer in Kankakee County. He sold his 180-cow dairy herd Nov. 8, 2018. He’s still in farming, though. Now he has a cow-calf operation, selling calves that are born to the 115 cows he has as part of his 430-acre farm.

