A couple of calves stand in farmer David Surprenant's pasture near his St. George home, where he now runs a calf-cow operation after shifting away from dairy in November 2018. Surprenant said there are currently 60 calves among the 115-cow herd.
Farmer David Surprenant stands in the cow pasture near his St. George home flanked by some of his 115-cow herd. Surprenant shifted his focus from dairy to a calf-cow operation in November 2018.
Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette
But endings are a part of history, too, and also deserve to be recorded.
Thus, David Surprenant, in his northern Kankakee County farm, identifies himself as the last dairy farmer in Kankakee County. He sold his 180-cow dairy herd Nov. 8, 2018. He’s still in farming, though. Now he has a cow-calf operation, selling calves that are born to the 115 cows he has as part of his 430-acre farm.
But the work is a lot less for the 65-year-old Surprenant, so while he is not retired, he identifies himself as on “vacation.” So now, instead of getting up to milk at 3:30 a.m., his day starts at 5:30 a.m., roughly the time when the sun comes up, too.
There was a time when just about every community had its own dairy. That has been fading for years. There are fewer and fewer milk processing plants. Even big names the consumer might recognize are in trouble. Dean and Borden have both filed for bankruptcy in recent years.
Consumer tastes have changed. Bottled water, wine, juices, craft beer and even alternatives like coconut and almond “milk” have squeezed into the market once dominated by drinking milk. At the same time, costs rose — especially transportation. When the Surprenant farm was producing milk, the driver who came to pick it up was from Indiana, bringing a truck that was from Ohio and taking the product eventually to Wisconsin.
Surprenant still has a sharp polo shirt, from “Law-Rae Manor Dairy Farms,” named for his mom and dad, Lawrence and Rhea, who started the dairy farm in 1953. David got involved right out of high school. He graduated from Bishop McNamara in 1974. That did not stop his education. He took agriculture classes at the University of Illinois and gathered other information. “I picked everybody’s brain,” he said, about doing the best he could in his profession.
Surprenant fed his dairy herd and feeds his current Black Angus cow-calf operation on a natural pasture. That’s what’s best for the animals, he explains. It increases the number of their productive years.
He uses 160 acres for the cows. That is divided into 40 4-acre plots. Different plot every day for the animals. That gives the pasture plenty of time to regrow and recharge. He’s grown corn, beans and alfalfa on the rest of the acreage, but his focus is on the cows. His hope is to raise the number to what can be sustainable on the farm, perhaps 130. He’s in the third year of the current farming plan.
His sons are also farmers. David and wife Susan are the parents of sons Brendan and Christopher. Brendan farms corn and beans with his wife, Sarah. Brendan and Sarah are the parents of two daughters. Christopher helps his dad and is married to Sarah (yes, both are married to a Sarah).
David is a big believer in sustainable agriculture, producing the crop and the food with the fewest inputs possible. He believes in cover crops and has zero erosion on his farm.
"We have to do it right,” he said. “We must keep in mind what our forebears did.”
As a child in grade school, he wrote a term paper on conservation and has never changed his mind. He’s conscious of preserving the land for the next generation.
"I’m a real different farmer,” he said.
When the drive began in the 1970s with farmers gobbling up other farms to create larger and larger farms, he abstained. “I’m not going to play that game.”
He’s a supporter of 4-H and an alumnus of the St. George Dragons. “4-H teaches you how to work with others. It’s the best program around.”
People do need to learn more about agriculture, he adds. “People are so far removed from their food,” he says.
Whatever you buy at the store, he said, the farmer gets a very minute amount of the revenue and it is an amount that is getting smaller.
David and Susan are both active with the Clerics of St. Viator. They attend St. Patrick’s in Momence. They serve on various committees, including efforts to help with vocations. David helps with the Rite of Christian Initiation in Adults, the process of converting to Catholicism.
They helped host a Viatorian Youth Congress. The Viatorians have parishes in Chicago and Las Vegas, as well as Kankakee County.
The teens got a great farm meal of hamburger and tomatoes and were absolutely enthralled to get up close to the animals.
