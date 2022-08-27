Thank a Farmer: The Andersons

Doug and Pam Anderson show off some ironweed, one of the many flowering plants on their Donovan farm that helps conserve the land by cutting erosion and providing a natural habitat for wildlife and pollinating insects.

 Phil Angelo/Daily Journal

In a very conventional sense, Doug and Pam Anderson of Donovan farm 1,250 acres of corn and soybeans in Iroquois County.

Continuing in a very conventional sense, it’s a farm with deep family roots. The Andersons of generations ago began farming in Illinois in 1863 when great great grandfather Sven, who emigrated from Sweden, bought 40 acres for $500.

Doug worked on the farm as a youth. He was driving a tractor at age 12. He graduated from Donovan High in 1975 and majored in ag business at the University of Illinois.

