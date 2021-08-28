Thank A Farmer: Chris and Katelynn Ohrt

Farming is challenging. But it is also a tremendously rewarding family lifestyle.
That’s certainly true for Chris and Katelynn Ohrt, a devoted farming couple who work 3,600 acres of corn and soybeans in Limestone.
Chris is a third-generation farmer. The son of Darrell and Kim Ohrt, he farms in conjunction with his father. His grandfather, Bill, retired six years ago. Grandpa worked three jobs to save up enough money to buy his first tractor and to begin working the land.
He was, Chris says of his grandfather, “a man with a vision.”
Katelynn, the daughter of Jeff and Karen Morgan of Irwin, fell in love with agriculture through 4-H when she was a member of the Herscher Hustlers. As a teen, she showed market lambs.
Chris and Katelynn were high school sweethearts at Herscher. He was a junior and she was a sophomore. Both were active FFA officers. Katelynn’s classmates voted her the “least likely to leave Herscher” in the yearbook. Turns out they were right.
Chris says the Ohrts echo that old saying, “You never work a day in your life if you are doing what you love.”
There is a joy in seeing the seed go into the ground. There’s also satisfaction at harvest time when the leaves turn and the cooler weather comes.
Together, the couple, married 11 years, has two sons, Caisen, 7, a second-grader; and Corbin, 3. The boys could be the next generation of farming Ohrts. They are already showing pigs at the Kankakee County 4-H Fair. This was Corbin’s first year, at 3, showing — a skill that demands a fair amount of concentration. The animal does not know how old its handler is. The pig cannot be told to “just be patient. I’ll be with you in a minute.”
Katelynn has a hand in the future of agriculture in another big way. A graduate in ag education from the University of Illinois, she’s been the director of the Horticulture and Agriculture program at Kankakee Community College for the last 10 years.
She works with 20 to 25 students. COVID held down the numbers this year, she says. Teaching remotely by Zoom presented some challenges, too. Agriculture is a rather hands-on thing. But she overcame the difficulty. Students were mailed soil test kits that they were instructed to use on their own land.
Her access to information also helps on the Ohrt farm. She learned of the value of cover crops. Cover crops help prevent erosion while building up the richness of the soil. This year, the Ohrts are going to try a cover of cereal rye after the harvest.
The Ohrt operation is very self-sufficient and efficient. Chris does his own repair work, including welding. They also repair equipment for others.
“There is not a lot of down time,” she says.
Relaxation, though, does include family camping with their boys in Tennessee, where they own some recreational land. Tractor pulling is another family avocation. Grandpa Bill has a collection of antique tractors, favoring Case models. Chris started with kiddie tractor pulls. Now his workshop has a good number of tractor trophies, including stunning handcrafted wooden models.
He participates in mostly local tractor events but has gone as far as Effingham. Bill was part of the tractor parade when KCC had a “Ride the River” summertime antique tractor event.
The Ohrts say they are fortunate to have an “awesome support system” to help. They are also passionate about sharing their love of agriculture with others. Both are active with the Farm Bureau Young Leaders program, which organizes the Ag Olympics for 4-H’ers. That event includes, among others, a nail drive, tug of war, obstacle course, tire stack and bucket brigade. Mirroring farming itself, the Olympics is a mix of effort, cooperation and enjoyment.
Chris serves as treasurer of the Kankakee County Farm Growers Association. Katelynn is the secretary for the Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation.
The Ohrts already practice no-till farming. Sustainability, they say, is important, but difficult. “We do the best we can,” he says about reducing the farm’s carbon footprint.
But there is another side to that, Chris explains. Every day there is less farmland, as land is gobbled up by development, yet there are more mouths to feed.
