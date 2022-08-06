Brinkmann family

Photo caption: Proud parents Mark and Jamie Brinkmann with son, Brody, 10, and daughter, Amber, 7, in front of corn on their farm near Momence.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

For Mark Brinkmann, being a farmer is more than just a job, or a profession.

Being a farmer is a lifestyle.

Being a farmer is an opportunity to be your own boss. It’s a way to open all sorts of opportunities for a family, he says.

