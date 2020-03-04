KANKAKEE — The first half of a candidates forum hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP on Tuesday at the Kankakee Public Library was the 79th State Representative hopefuls for the Democratic Party in the March 17 primary election.
The debate, in the fourth-floor auditorium in front of approximately 60 people, was between current Kankakee County board member Robert Ellington-Snipes and newcomer Charlene Eads. The panel consisted of Trent Willis, NAACP Youth Council president; Mike Ruble, of WVLI radio; and Ann Delabra, of the League of Women Voters. Local NAACP president Theodis Pace was the moderator.
In his opening statement, Snipes said, “This race is not about me, but it is about us.”
Eads said in her opening that she’s not a politician but a community activist. Eads is a social worker for the state.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Jackie Haas in the November general election.
The candidates were asked what they thought was the biggest problem facing the 79th District.
Eads answered, “One of the biggest problems facing the 79th District is property taxes increase. What we need to do to alleviate the property tax increase is, hopefully, the Fair Tax will pass on the ballot. When the wealthy people pay more of their share of taxes, they will be able to fund some of the education to alleviate the property taxes.”
Snipes responded to the question by saying, “There are three issues ... for the state of Illinois. The first is population growth, the second is stagnant businesses and employment opportunities and number three is the skyrocketing property taxes. There’s an exodus of about 640,000 people and their pocketbooks leaving the state of Illinois.
“... Something has to be done to restore the images of the state and the stagnant businesses. The heart of Illinois is the people of Illinois. Without question the heartbeat of Illinois are its small businesses. They will hopefully create jobs where there are few strides in this area. A tremendous jump-start is needed in Illinois.”
Both candidates were in favor of expanding the Metra Rail system to Kankakee County, a question posed by a member of the audience. Both were also in support of more vocational school options and the state providing more funding for elementary and secondary schools.
An audience member asked the candidates if they would support the LGBT community.
“I support human beings. I don’t support causes,” Snipes said.
Eads said, “Yes, I support the LGBT community. They’re human beings, and we should support them.”
Snipes said he is the only candidate who doesn’t accept PAC money.
“I fight for the people,” he said.
Eads said she’s a member of a union and has accepted contributions from unions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!