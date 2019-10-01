Daily Journal staff report
Central High School will host a Drive 4UR School event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Court Street Ford will have 10 vehicles onsite. Anyone 18 years of age and older with a driver’s license can test drive a new vehicle and Court Street Ford will pay the school $20 per ride, up to $6,000.
The first 200 drivers will receive a gift. There also will be a class competition. All drivers will be asked to choose a class they are driving for and the winning class will earn a prize.
“This is a way for our community to help support some great organizations without having to spend a single dime. We just need the community to give a little bit of their time,” said Eva McGill, teacher and Students Against Destructive Decisions sponsor.
The event is hosted by the Central junior and sophomore classes to raise funds for prom and SADD.
For more information, email McGill at emcgill@cusd4.org or call Central High School, 815-694-2321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!