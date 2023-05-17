Kankakee Jaycees Little League returns

Mike "Coach Mike" Terrell removes the bases after the last Kankakee Jaycees Little League game Saturday at Beckman Park in Kankakee. Terrell, a Kankakee native, played in the Jaycees Little League as a kid, has coached for the past eight years and is the new league president this year.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Mike Terrell was a standout athlete in his high school days and beyond. He was a three-sport star at Kankakee High School, graduating in 2002.

Terrell, who played football, basketball and baseball for the Kays, walked on at Jackson State University to play baseball for two-and-a-half seasons. He came back home in 2005. He then played semipro football for the Kankakee Seminoles for two years. He parlayed that experience into playing professionally in the American Indoor Football Association league for a team in Danville.

“They picked me up from playing semipro,” he said. “I played that for three years.”

