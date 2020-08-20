WATSEKA — As so many groups and organizations across the nation have canceled their events and activities, the Iroquois County Historical Society has also had to change its regular schedule of events. Because the ICHS is a non-profit organization, it has been hit heavily by having to cancel its Harvest Daze, which is the major fundraiser the group sponsors each year.
The ICHS is the support group of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, and it is through its fundraising efforts the museum remains open to the public. Each year, fundraisers and generous donations from individuals, groups and organizations allow the ICHS to keep the more than 100-year-old building maintained, updated and operational.
Since Harvest Daze was canceled, the ICHS has opted to conduct a pork tenderloin sandwich fundraiser. Sandwiches will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, unless sold out before. They’ll be accepting freewill donations for the grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches.
Those who want to order sandwiches will need to enter the parking area of the museum from Cherry Street. Cars should pull up in front of the Red Barn where “carhops” will take your order and bring you the sandwiches, meaning you never have to leave your vehicle. Signs will be posted and traffic will be directed to help with wait times.
There is no limit on the number of sandwiches you can order and, again, the cost is donation only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!