EFFINGHAM — The temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban issued by an Effingham County judge was upheld Tuesday afternoon by the Fifth District Appellate Court of Illinois.

While justices dissented with the lower court’s ruling on three of the four subject matter counts and found the fifth count irrelevant, it upheld the court’s decision on the fourth, keeping the TRO in place.

The ruling only applies to 866 plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit in Effingham County and four licensed gun dealers.

