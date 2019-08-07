BOURBONNAIS — A teepee is not a common sight in Bourbonnais nor anywhere around here. And that’s the point of a local family who set up one.
The Fozzards recently put a teepee on their property at 1383 N. Arthur Burch Drive, along North Kinzie Avenue and near the interchange to Interstate 57.
Jerry Lee Fozzard and his children, Jeff and Emily Fozzard, are Native American — Jerry and Emily are enrolled as Cherokees and Jeff as Northern Cheyenne.
They wanted the teepee to send a message about the plight of Native Americans. They timed the set-up of the teepee around the start of the Chicago Bears Training Camp in Bourbonnais, when out-of-town-traffic increases. It will be up for the next few weeks.
“We’re using the teepee to capture public attention during the maximum traffic flow,” Jerry said.
The teepee came from the Crow tribe in Montana, near the Custer battlefield. It was put up by two Crow natives and one Northern Cheyenne native.
Jerry, an insurance agent, said at age 55, he is considered an elder in his tribe because most Native American males die around that time of their life because of the lack of affordable health care. He said Native Americans are particularly hard hit by the nation’s opioid crisis.
Jerry presented a booklet to a reporter about the struggles of Native Americans.
“It is a tragedy of what is happening to Native Americans compared to the rest of America,” his booklet said. “Today, the poorest areas in the United States are not in the big city or in the small town; they are the Native American Indian Reservations!”
The booklet continues, “The purpose of the Teepee is to remind people that the land of America once belonged to Native Americans.”
