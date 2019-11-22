WATSEKA — Donovan High School senior Gabe Emerson likes Christmas because it’s a time of giving.
“The whole giving thing it’s a good feeling,” Emerson said.
The 17-year-old is using that feeling to help Illinois Army National Guard members from the Kankakee unit (Company C, 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team) currently deployed in Afghanistan by sending Christmas care packages.
As a part of his project, he has created a Facebook page, Operation “Chaos” Christmas Care Package C-CO 1-178.
It is also the project Emerson is using as he goes for Eagle Scout. He is a member of Watseka Boy Scout Troop 188 and has been involved in Scouting since first grade.
Part of the process to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout is to create and conduct a community service project.
As a part of his project, Gabe asks for donations of small travel size hygiene and snack items, cash donations or box sponsor at $20. He can be reached by contacting him through the Facebook page.
The goal is to pack boxes for 70 soldiers. The deadline for donations is Dec. 5. Gabe said the boxes will be packed and transported to the Kankakee armory to be shipped with items for the soldiers’ Christmas celebration, Gabe said.
Some time next year, Gabe said he will go before a board of review as the next step in the process.
More the 2.25 million Boy Scouts have earned the rank of Eagle Scout since the organization started in 1912.
Gabe is the third of Michael and Tina Emerson’s three sons involved in Boy Scouts.
Gabe’s older brothers, Noah and Christian, achieved Eagle Scout in 2010 and 2015, respectively.
Noah collected books and school supplies for Donovan Elementary “Time In” after-school program that meets weekly at Martinton Church of Christ. Christian created bird houses and bird feeders to be placed around Prairie States Christian Camp outside of Watseka to help campers engage with more wildlife.
Michael Emerson said he was in Boy Scouts for a short time.
He said he and his wife thought Boy Scouts would help their sons prepare for life.
“Our parental motivation was to teach our kids they had a purpose in life. It’s a moral compass,” Michael Emerson said.
Gabe said participating on Boy Scouts is a good thing.
“You meet tons of people,” he said. “You will have fun. Go for it. You will like it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!