BOURBONNAIS TOWNSHIP — A teen whose specialized wheelchair was stolen last month has received a loaner wheelchair, according to her father.
The loaner wheelchair for Bobby Tucker’s 14-year-old daughter, BobRie, will allow her to go back to her special needs classes at school. She has cerebral palsy and requires the wheelchair for mobility.
It replaces the one she used for 10 years that went missing Dec. 22 from the ramp that leads up to the family’s home in Oak Creek Estates, which is located north of Armour Road and west of Illinois Route 50.
According to a report filed with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 22. The specialized wheelchair’s estimated cost is $9,000.
Tucker said he alerted local scrap yards to be on the lookout for it. One contacted him that they had received the chair but that it was heavily damaged.
A Go Fund Me page was started to help with the expense of replacing the chair. The fundraiser can be found at gofundme.com/f/specialized-wheelchair-for-bobrie.
