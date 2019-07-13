MANTENO — A Manteno teen suffered injuries when the bicycle she was riding collided with a car earlier this week.
The 13-year-old girl was transferred to a Chicago-area hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Manteno police.
According to a report, the accident occurred at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday on Section Line Road near the intersection with West Division Street.
The driver of the car was eastbound on Division and had the right of way. She turned right onto Section Line. There was a dump truck with a landscaping trailer at the stop sign on Section Line waiting to turn west onto Division.
As the woman continued driving on Section Line, she told police the victim rode from behind the trailer into the path of her car. The driver of the car was unable to stop to avoid hitting the victim.
The Illinois State Police Reconstruction Accident Reconstruction Unite assisted Manteno investigators.
No charges are pending at this time.
