BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Education Association voted on authorizing a possible teacher strike during a virtual membership meeting Wednesday.
The BEA has opted not to share the results of the vote publicly until the school board is notified, which is expected to take place today during a negotiation meeting with a mediator.
The union represents about 170 teachers within Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53. The previous teacher contract expired in August.
Negotiations have now been ongoing for 10 months.
If membership approves, the vote would give union leadership the authority to initiate a strike if mediation is unsuccessful moving forward. The vote does not necessarily mean a strike will take place.
