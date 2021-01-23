BRADLEY — Less than a week after her friend died of COVID-19, June Johnston, a 14-year bus driver for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, got vaccinated for coronavirus in the school’s gymnasium.
She was one of about 173 BBCHS staff members and teachers who got their first round of the Moderna vaccination Thursday.
With Kankakee County moving into Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, the Kankakee County Health Department has scheduled closed PODs (points of dispensing) for all schools and colleges within the county. These began Thursday and are set to continue through Feb. 3 for the first of the two required doses, which are administered four weeks apart.
Johnston said she has seen a lot of the bus drivers she works with contract COVID-19, so she chose to get the vaccine to protect herself.
“Your whole world is just turned upside down,” she said.
Johnston said she lost a lot of work when schools closed in March. Even now, the schools she drives for up north are only in person two days per week.
“I lost a lot of money because I lost a lot of hours, but you’ve got to take it one day at a time,” she said. “What can you do? It’s just something that happens, and you’ve got to go through it, that’s all.”
Johnston said she is hopeful the availability of the vaccine will mean getting back to normalcy with her job and hours. She’s also looking forward to a more normal social life.
“Like everybody, I hope we can get rid of these masks some day because they are such a pain,” she said. “I want to go back out. I’d like to be able to go back to a restaurant and sit down and have a nice, cold Pepsi.”
Many Petyko, a BBCHS science teacher, also received the vaccine in the gym Thursday. She said the process was simple; she just had to fill out a form and come to the gym at her scheduled time.
“I just sat down and they gave me the shot. It was really easy,” she said. “I’d say it was easier than a flu shot.”
Petyko said she decided to get the vaccine to “have an extra layer of protection” for her family. She also is looking forward to having more normalcy in school.
“I’m hoping that we can get more students in the building and resume the life that they know, that they are familiar with, the life that teachers know and are familiar with,” she said. “It’s giving the community some hope that things are going to be back to normal soon. This is the first step.”
Ryan Grace, a BBCHS security guard, said he chose to get vaccinated Thursday because “it felt like it was the right thing to do.”
A blood donor for the past 20 years, Grace said he didn’t think twice about getting the shot.
“Our hope is that we can get everybody here full time,” Grace said. “Kids need to be in school. By doing this, it should help to get everybody back safely.”
Cynthia Willis, also a BBCHS security guard, said she contracted COVID-19 in March shortly after schools had closed and before masks were mandated. She said she wanted to get the vaccine Thursday because getting COVID-19 was a “horrible experience” that she did not want to go through again.
“I would suggest everybody get [the vaccine] so that we can move on, so the kids can come back to school,” Willis said. “Even for the people that have not had [COVID-19] yet, this stuff is real. To prevent it, get the shot. It was not bad.”
Kristen Dozier, clinic coordinator for the Kankakee County Health Department, was one of the nurses administering shots in the gym Thursday. She is also a 2007 BBCHS graduate.
Dozier said some people are always afraid of needles, but for the most part people seem excited to get the shot and get on their way. Reactions after receiving the shot have generally been mild, she added.
Vaccine recipients wait for 15 minutes after the shot in case there are any reactions, or if they have a history of allergic reaction to vaccines they wait for 30 minutes.
“I would say this is probably our best shot at getting COVID under control,” Dozier said.
