Rick Dulaney and Sandy Rudin, members of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association, have announced that the group's August and October meetings have been canceled due to the pandemic.
Organizers are hopeful that the situation will return to normal by the April 2021 meeting. Any announcements regarding the FI RTA will be released in local news media.
