BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 announced at about 9 p.m. Thursday that the week-long teacher strike has ended and school is set to resume Friday morning.
The Bourbonnais School Board and Bourbonnais Education Association met starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for the third time this week. According to a statement from the board, the parties have reached an agreement.
The district plans to make up the strike days on April 5, May 28, June 1, June 2, June 3 and June 4.
June 4 is set to be the last student attendance day of the 2020-2021 school year, with June 7 to be a teacher institute, non-attendance day.
For students at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, who are on an every-other-day schedule, Friday will be an in-person attendance day for the “A” group.
“We are extremely relieved that this matter has been resolved and we can return to focusing on our students,” the board statement reads.
This story will be updated as contract details become available.
