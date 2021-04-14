BOURBONNAIS — Stepping into Jackie Hernandez’s small corner classroom at Liberty Intermediate, it’s immediately evident that the students she lovingly refers to as her “kids” are treated like family.
Her walls are decorated with photos of students smiling at picnics she has hosted. Pencil markings on a section of wall near the door show how much students have grown in height from year to year.
“These are all my kids, and I embrace every one of them,” she said. “I don’t have a kid that I don’t just adore. I’m so blessed, and most teachers can’t say that.”
As the teacher for students who are deaf and hearing impaired in Bourbonnais schools and other schools in Kankakee County, Hernandez has the unique experience of seeing the same students from age 3 through high school.
“The best part about my job is, I become part of their family. They become part of my family,” she said. “I’ve attended birthday parties, baby showers. I’ve had kids that have had babies. I get to be part of their family.”
Anyone who knows Hernandez can imagine how difficult the past year of social distancing has been.
Hernandez’s love of being around people and infectious positivity is obvious upon meeting her, which coworker Nancy Waldschmidt, a fifth-grade teacher at Liberty, said is totally in character.
“Every single day, Jackie gives it 150 percent,” she said. “There’s not good days or bad days with Jackie. Every day is the Jackie you see, a ball of energy.”
The struggles of remote teaching during the pandemic were part of what pushed Hernandez, 62, to retire after teaching 40 years, 34 of which were with Bourbonnais Elementary.
She plans to officially hang her hat up June 7.
Other factors were that she would like to travel and spend time with friends and family, including her two daughters and two grandchildren.
“40 years was my goal, and I thought, it’s time,” she said. “It’s so hard though, because I’m telling you, I love these kids.”
Hernandez is famous for inviting students to movie nights in her backyard and going above and beyond to motivate and show up for them.
Waldschmidt, whose 28-year-old son Thomas is deaf, recalled that when her son graduated from eighth grade, Hernandez knitted him an Illini blanket because he wanted to go to the University of Illinois. She would also drive by their home and honk her car horn when Thomas struggled to get up for school in the mornings.
“Your child will love learning after they spend time with Jackie,” Waldschmidt said. “She is so energetic, and the things she does with children in order to help them learn, there isn’t an end to it.”
Originally from Iowa, Hernandez worked at Shapiro Developmental Center for a couple of years before starting Aug. 24, 1987 with Bourbonnais Elementary Schools District.
She earned master’s degrees in multi-categorical special education and educational administration from Governors State University, along with many certifications and specializations.
In addition to teaching students with hearing impairments, she also taught special education and gifted students in Bourbonnais schools.
For the past decade, she has traveled from school to school throughout the county to teach students with hearing impairments. She currently has students in Bourbonnais, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Manteno and Bonfield.
She was also an adjunct professor at Olivet Nazarene University for several years and has hosted free sign language classes for community members.
Additionally, Hernandez retired from the Bradley Fire & Police Commission on April 7 after serving 24 years.
She’s a member of the Hundred Club of Kankakee County, which supports family members of fallen firefighters and police officers, and is a member of Delta Kappa Gamma local teachers organization.
Hernandez learned sign language at a young age because her father, a printer, worked with many people who were deaf, and they frequented her parents’ restaurant. She eventually found that she loved signing and working with students with hearing impairments.
Though she struggled in school when she was younger, once she discovered her learning style, she realized that “education was power.”
“I’ve always told everyone, get as many degrees as you can because it allows you choices,” she said. “In 40 years, I’ve held probably 10 different jobs if you think about all the different populations and every age that I’ve done. I’ve been all over the place.”
She wouldn’t have it any other way, either. Hernandez describes herself as a “mover” and said she couldn’t imagine spending her 40-year teaching career in one classroom.
She probably won’t be spending her retirement sitting and reading, she noted.
“I’m a doer; I’ve got to do something.”
