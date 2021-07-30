BOURBONNAIS — From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, TCC Wireless at 2082 N. State Route 50 in Bourbonnais is inviting families from Bourbonnais to pick up a backpack full of school supplies to prepare for the upcoming school year. Each store will donate up to 150 backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis.
This weekend nearly 750 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide will donate more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children as part of the ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
