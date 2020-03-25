With the IRS extending the deadline for filing federal income tax to July 15, local tax accountants are feeling the effects.
“Pretty much everybody has stopped,” said Jay Grimes, a CPA in Bourbonnais. “I’ve had a lot of cancellations. People want to put if off.”
With less than a month before the original deadline of April 15, the IRS made the announcement Friday due to the COVID-19 virus. It gives filers extra time amidst all the chaos.
Scott Denton of Denton and Associates — DBA Larimer and O’Connor in Bradley said it gives taxpayers another 90 days, so people are going to take full advantage of that.
“Where I see it, it has extended the tax season for the summer, and everybody is really excited about that,” he deadpanned.
People can still file their taxes, and there are alternatives to doing it face-to-face.
“One thing I’ve suggested, people can drop it off and do it over the phone,” Grimes said. “Scan it and send it, take a picture of it and send it to the preparer and do the rest over the phone. I’d hate to do a tax return without talking to somebody.”
Denton said it’s still a good time to file.
“If you get a refund, for some it might be the biggest check people see all year,” he said. “The government has to give people access to those funds.”
Denton said his business is remaining open because it has been deemed essential.
“We’re 98 or 99th of the 100 [essential] list,” said Denton, knowing the coronavirus is a concern. “We hope it all slows down pretty soon. We’re hoping.
“This thing is in uncharted waters. We have no precedent to go by. Some clients have refused to come in. Some have canceled their appointments. Likely, it’s that some are afraid of the virus and just want to wait until it’s all over. ...
“We don’t know. We’re just trying to get everybody in and get them taken care of. We’re doing the best we can.”
In addition the state hasn’t officially extended the deadline for filing state income tax returns, but it’s expected to announce a similar plan. The Independent Accountant Association of Illinois has asked the Illinois Department of Revenue for the plan but is still waiting on a response.
A state extension is prudent.
“You have to do your federal taxes before you can do the state,” Grimes said.
Grimes, who’s been preparing taxes since 1982, said business has come to a standstill.
“I’ve been contacting people by email to give them a choice,” he said. “I think everyone is relaxing and just waiting it out. I’ve gotten a lot of emails.”
Denton said he hopes too many people don’t wait until the last minute with the extension.
“We can’t do everybody in the first two weeks of July,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll see a steady stream from now until the deadline.”
