KANKAKEE — An increase of taxes never is viewed as a positive step — especially by those funding it — but the news is far from gloomy.
The city will be requesting a $13.1 million tax levy for the 2020 tax year, up 4.6 percent from $12.5 million from 2019.
However, the approximate $600,000 increase comes with some good news: the property tax rate will drop for the third straight year as Kankakee property values continue to rise.
The city’s tax rate needed to collect these monies will be $5.52. This tax rate is also down for the third straight year. In 2017, the tax rate was $8.30. The tax rate is the multiplier needed to collect the requested taxes.
The equalized assessed valuation of citywide residential, commercial, farm, industrial and railroad properties will be rising for the fourth consecutive year — dating back to 2017.
The equalized assessed value for all Kankakee property in 2020 is projected at $237 million — up more than $16 million from 2019. In 2017, the first year the city saw an increase after several years of declining valuation, the EAV of city properties was $200 million.
“The pie has expanded. This is a great story for Kankakee,” city comptroller Elizabeth Kubal said this week.
Kubal noted commercial properties such as Tractor Supply Company and U-Haul are now being realized in terms of their tax-generating impact.
The $600,000 increase in the levy is almost entirely due to needed funding to satisfy mandated contributions to the funding of police and fire pension. This year the city will be contribution a minimum of $9.2 million to the pensions.
