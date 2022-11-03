Bri Haug (copy) (copy)

Bri Haug, owner of Electric Lady Lounge, stands in her shop at the Majestic building in downtown Kankakee. Haug will be soon moving out of the location as she is relocating her business into the former driver’s license facility in Bradley.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — Instead of acquiring a new driver’s license or a set of license plates, a local business owner is going to the former longtime home of the Bradley-based Illinois Secretary of State’s office to house her tattoo lounge.

The Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a special use request from Brianna Haug, owner of downtown Kankakee tattoo salon Electric Lady Lounge, to operate her business in the former drivers’ services office at 1111 Blatt Blvd.

“It’s our goal to bring something special to the village of Bradley,” Haug told the seven-member board. “... I can promise you this will be exceptional. We are excited to see what is happening with the village of Bradley.”

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you