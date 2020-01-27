By Tiffany Blanchette
| Daily Journal
It was a packed house at Steam Hollow Brewing Co. in Manteno Saturday as the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce’s Taste Fest brought the community and restaurants together for a winter evening of good music and good eats.
The event is a collaborative effort among the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, Steam Hollow, the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Manteno Chamber of Commerce, the Daily Journal, Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital and Milner Media.
