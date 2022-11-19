The “gobble” is not only the sound a turkey makes, but it also can describe what is happening to consumers’ pocketbooks as they fill their shopping carts with holiday meal mainstays.

Higher prices for menu items associated with a Thanksgiving dinner are taking a bigger bite out of the grocery bill.

The 37th annual Farm Bureau report shows the average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving feast for 10 is $64.05, or less than $6.50 per person.

