KANKAKEE —Three people were taken to Riverside Medical Center after they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday in Kankakee.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said two adults and one juvenile were injured at approximately 2:30 p.m at the intersection of Nelson Avenue and Maple Street.
Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, investigators said.
The accident is still under investigation, Kosman said.
