KANKAKEE — As we deal with coronavirus, one local medical official has sage advice.
During a recent Riverside Healthcare podcast, Dr. Keith Moss encouraged the community to let the healthcare professionals help you.
The Riverside vice president and chief medical officer went a step further.
“Don’t give in to fear,” he said. “The most important thing I can tell people is we are going to do everything we can to control this outbreak that is going to make things easier.”
Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said there have been no positive cases in Kankakee as of Wednesday afternoon.
“The questions and answers are ramping up. People are reaching out to get answers and I applaud them for that,” Bevis said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the worldwide death toll for coronavirus is more than 4,500 as the virus has been confirmed in more than 100 counties. There have been more than 125,000 reported cases.
The U.S. death toll rose to 33 and the number of U.S. cases is no more than 1,100. CDC Director Robert Redfield told a congressional committee the virus has spread to at least 38 states.
Bevis and Moss said washing hands, covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze and cough, and staying home if you don’t feel well are best practices.
Symptoms include a temperature of 101 degrees, coughing and shortness of breath. Moss said if you feel you have symptoms, call your doctor.
“Do not go to the doctor’s office,” he stressed. “You don’t want to infect others. Call your doctor and they will decide if further testing needs to be done. If you don’t have a provider, call the health department for assistance,” Moss said.
Moss said there is an incubation period of five days after someone comes in contact with a person infected with the virus.
“You will not show symptoms right away,” Moss said.
Bevis that the coronavirus will affect people here.
“It’s a matter of when someone gets it, not if,” Bevis said.
Contact the Illinois Department of Public Health at 1-800-889-3931 or visit their website at www.dph.illinois.gov for directions about testing and treatment. Please do not go to the hospital or your physician’s office first, you could risk infecting others.
