KANKAKEE — The president of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra agrees with Kankakee’s decision to return the annual July 4 fireworks display to actual fireworks.
Speaking at Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, KVSO president Lynn Ahlden said it appears the community is greatly in favor of the traditional fireworks display.
“We are in full support of working with the city in returning to a fireworks program next year,” she said.
Ahlden said the city’s willingness and interest in making the laser light show a success when it became evident funding was inadequate for the fireworks display was greatly appreciated.
Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said only three days after July 4 that the one-year experiment with the laser light display did not produce the type of show the public wanted.
At Monday’s council meeting, the mayor said it is likely the minimum cost for the 2020 fireworks display will be $20,000. That fact, she said, means donations must be sought to help fund the holiday display.
The mayor has pledge to personally help fund next year’s show. On Monday, Ahlen’s also handed a check to the Kankakee comptroller to kick-start a fund drive.
The laser show was considerably less expensive than fireworks this year. Fireworks would have cost $20,000. The laser show was $12,000.
At Monday’s meeting, the mayor encouraged council members to help collect money for next year’s program.
