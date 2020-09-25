KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra has reached out to the community in the midst of the pandemic through musical events featuring quartets and quintets in Manteno and Kankakee parks. Now the symphony has new plans for concerts in the community, including a Halloween event.
The first planned performance will be Sunday. A brass quintet will play at the Riverside Medical Center senior living communities at 2 and 3:30 p.m.
Just like in previous events, there's no cost to attend but you must get a ticket at kvso.org. The ticket helps limit the number in the audience. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required for all in the audience. Freewill donations to assist the symphony will be accepted.
KVSO conductor and director Allan Dennis says the program will include showtunes and Beatles’ music, along with some classical numbers.
Dennis said the smaller scale events have been well received by the public. He hopes to keep the symphony in the public eye and to build future support even as the COVID restrictions have curtailed full concerts until further notice.
Dennis said schools, churches and venues with a stage and appropriate acoustics can even request a performance. He would work to get a small group or a soloist there if requested. Those interested in requesting a performance may contact Dennis at allan.dennis@gmail.com.
“I’ve always wanted to build the symphony into the public,” Dennis said. “We have great musicians and the symphony really belongs to everyone.”
There will also be a Halloween concert of a symphony woodwind quintet during the last Farmers’ Market of the year in downtown Kankakee on Saturday, Oct. 31. The event is tentatively planned at 10 a.m. Dennis said children will be encouraged to show up in costume at the market. The performance will be repeated at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Asbury United Methodist Church and at 4 p.m. at Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Again, these are free events.
Lynn Ahlden, president of the symphony board, says the events are a way of thanking the community for its 52 years of support.
“It also provides opportunities for our musicians to play," Ahlden said. "It has been a very positive reaction to these uncharted times.”
