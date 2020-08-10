Attendees spread out across the lawn Sunday afternoon at Cobb Park to hear the sounds of a Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra string quartet as part of the symphony’s first Family Sunday Soirees event. It was one of three concerts happening that day, as quintets and soloists also played in Bird Park and Civic Auditorium.
This was the first of two events, with the second soiree set for Sunday, Aug. 23. The series was designed to lift community spirits and bring exposure to the symphony, all while adhering to coronavirus restrictions. The events are free, but director and conductor Allan Dennis said freewill donations are accepted.
To attend the Aug. 23 event, you must download a ticket from kvso.org as audience size will be limited to 40 people. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order allows for 50 people at a gathering, which in the case of these concerts will include the performers.
All are outdoor concerts. Patrons are asked to bring their own chairs. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
