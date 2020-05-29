KANKAKEE — While concerns about COVID-19 have forced the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra to cancel the annual July Fourth concert this year, the organization is hoping to offer the community some smaller performances this summer that could be held while adhering to current restrictions.
“We are very disappointed to have to cancel the traditional July Fourth concert, but the safety of the community and our orchestra are of paramount concern,” said Lynn Ahlden, president of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra. “But we are hoping to work out the details to provide some smaller scale opportunities for the community to enjoy the orchestra.”
In lieu of the event, Ahlden said the KVSO is looking at the logistics of having a few chamber group performances.
“We are working on the plan now, and will hopefully have details soon," she said.
The KVSO season is scheduled to open on Sept. 26 at Centennial Chapel on the Olivet Nazarene University campus.
“Our season theme, ‘Music Brings us Together,’ was chosen prior to the pandemic, but it now seems especially fitting,” Ahlden said. “Our hope is the season will open on time and indeed the wonderful music of the KVSO will bring us together.”
Updates on the season, as well as information about events the KVSO will be involved in this summer, will be available at the symphony’s website, KVSO.org.
“Like many arts organizations, we have felt the tremendously negative impact of this pandemic,” Ahlden said. “We encourage those who have enjoyed the KVSO over the years to go to our website and show their support through an online donation. We know many appreciate the extreme value and joy the KVSO brings to the community and we want to continue to provide that cultural enrichment to the area.”
For more on how you can help, visit KVSO.org.
