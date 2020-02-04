KANKAKEE — Schuyler Avenue’s new string lights, which stretch above the street in the 100 block of North Schuyler and the 100 and 200 blocks of South Schuyler, will be turned on tonight.
At a 4:30 to 5 p.m. ceremony this evening, the lights will begin to glow. A reception will follow at Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave.
The Festoon lights (also known as cafe lights or party lights) strung across the roadway add elements of fun and excitement to the area, noted city planner Mike Hoffman.
These new lights actually stretch across the street. The lights are part of the nearly $2 million renovations which took place much of last summer and fall. The finishing touches have been completed recently and the lights have been tested a few times in recent weeks.
Other additions to Schuyler Avenue include the bike lanes, new light poles, outdoor seating, plants and sidewalks improvements, in addition to new streets.
