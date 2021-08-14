BOURBONNAIS — Sweet Street, a small-business mainstay in the heart of Bourbonnais, will still sell candy, chocolates, caramels and popcorn.
But after 28 years — beginning Monday — the long-standing candy store will not be manned by Mike, Joe or Christine Shimkus. The Bourbonnais trio has sold the business located near the intersection of Latham Drive and Convent Street.
New owners Sharon Richardson and Julie Gindy, along with Lillian Hurt, the store’s digital media and operations coordinator, will be the new faces behind the Sweet Street counter.
The Shimkus trio completed the sale to Richardson; Gindy and her husband, Jeff; Richardson’s father, Kenneth Koontz; and Richardson’s daughter, Anna, on Aug. 2.
It marks the end of a very sweet era between the Shimkuses and Kankakee County sweets lovers.
Having started their candy business at a small shop in the neighboring Walgreens plaza in January 1993, and then relocating to their existing 3,000-square-foot store at 592 Latham Drive in 2008, the Shimkuses have been a fixture here.
But as with nearly everything, the only thing constant is change.
TIME TO RETIRE
Husband-and-wife partners, Joe and Christine, both age 67, and Joe’s brother, Mike, 65, began exploring the idea of selling the business a couple years ago. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut the business down for six weeks in 2020, the movement toward selling increased.
They were a few interested parties, but no deal was made. Then one day, Sharon Richardson called Christine and wanted her advice on starting a small business.
As the conversation progressed, Christine began to think that perhaps the opportunity Richardson was looking for could be Sweet Street.
“She’s talented and creative,” Christine said of Richardson, who had been with the Bourbonnais Township Park District for nine years prior to being laid off due to the pandemic.
“I asked her, ‘Have you ever thought of Sweet Street?’” Christine said of her conversation with Richardson. She hadn’t, but they began to talk. The talks went on for months before an agreement was finally reached.
And on Monday, there will be a changing of the guard.
SAYING GOODBYE
During the past two weeks, customers have been coming into the store and thanking the Shimkuses for their business and wishing them well in their retirement.
“We didn’t realize we had touched that many people,” Christine said. “It’s such a good feeling. We believe we’ve created a legacy.”
Simply put, Joe said, “We are getting old. We’re getting tired. But it’s been a great ride.”
MAKING PEOPLE SMILE
Kathy Eagan, who is a sister of Mike and Joe, started working for them at the first store and as well as the new location.
Asked what mark they have left on the community, she thought for only a moment.
“We’ve made a lot of people fat,” she joked. Turning a bit more serious, she said what the store has done is put smiles on people’s faces.
Christine said there is simply no easy way to end. She has already shed plenty of tears.
“It’s a bittersweet kind of thing. ... This is our baby,” she said.
It was Eagan who actually had the idea for the store. The Shimkuses were ending their operations of four video rental stores in the Lansing and South Holland areas as that industry was beginning its decline.
As they were searching for another venture, Eagan suggested a Bourbonnais-based candy store. The more the family talked, the more intrigued they became. Although no one had any experience with such a venture, they were willing to give it a shot.
They relocated to Bourbonnais and opened their first location. It was a success. After several years, they found they needed more space and the new location was constructed.
They began popping corn and making chocolates. They have been busy ever since.
“I want to know what it feels like to have two days off in a row,” Joe said.
But Joe said he’s loved every minute. He said coming into Sweet Street nearly every day has never felt like work.
“It’s been a passion. Without that passion, you can’t be a success. It’s been passion which has driven us.”
Said Christine: “Being here is a lifestyle. The small-town feel, that’s what we wanted.”
NEW CHAPTER IN LIFE
All three acknowledge they will have separation anxiety. There is no way around that fact.
But they said they wanted to retire while there was still plenty of time to enjoy retirement. No one can blame them for that.
“This store has been on our minds 24/7,” said Joe. “This is our pride and joy. This has been our home. I know Sharon has the same values.”
Brenda Hargrove, 63, a 25-year employee, ended her candy career on Friday. She plans to get a part-time job somewhere.
While not officially part of the Shimkus family, she is at least an honorary member.
“I’ve been adopted,” she said. They have all been together so many years, they know what each other is thinking.
She has no question the candy shop will continue to succeed.
“The customers will still come,” she said. “I don’t believe a lot will change here.”
Mike Shimkus said it is simply time for a new adventure.
“We are simply entering a new chapter in life,” he said. “I never saw myself become a candy store owner, but it’s certainly worked out well.”
