Gina Renee Trapani, of Peotone, arranged essential oils at the Hippie Chicks booth on Sunday as the year’s first Swap-O-Rama Flea Market at the Will County Fairgrounds in Peotone.
The first scheduled event in May was canceled amid coronavirus concerns.
Sunday’s event was the first for the business owned by Trapani and longtime friend Beth Herlihy, of Monee, and the pair are looking to open a retail space in Manteno this fall. Many vendors will join Hippie Chicks at the remaining five markets on July 26, Aug. 16, Sept. 27 and Oct. 11 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitor admission is $1.
