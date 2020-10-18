BOURBONNAIS — A recent online survey by the village of Bourbonnais found 96 percent of participants rate parks and recreation as important in the village.
The Local Parks and Recreation Planning survey welcomed input from residents, businesses and visitors via an online survey in September.
The three-minute survey saw 300 people participate in and provided feedback as a part of efforts to create a master plan for upgrades and improvements to existing and future parks.
The largest demographic of respondents fell between the ages of 31 to 40.
If funding were available, the top priority park amenities include: a village-wide trail system, a community pool, a water playground, playground area upgrades, and river access for recreation and boating.
“We looked at what could be safely executed now while still providing the community opportunities to get involved,” Mayor Paul Schore said.
“Even without events, we’ve seen our local engagement participation skyrocket this year. Residents are really taking pride in providing constructive feedback and being a part of these ongoing improvement projects.”
The village’s Public Works Department currently maintains 22 parks on more than 100 acres of parkland which serves an estimated 19,526 residents.
The parks and recreation planning online survey followed the village’s assessment of existing conditions in current parks.
The internal park assessment began in March and evaluated components such as park access, signage, points of entry, parking, sidewalks, surrounding land use, bathroom facilities, age of equipment, acreage, amenity availability, activity areas, safety, aesthetics and subdivisions served.
Both the survey data and park assessment will be included in a report along with recommendations for a village-wide master park plan.
ANOTHER ONLINE SURVEY
The village welcomes an additional online engagement opportunity to “Imagine Bourbonnais” with the Community Campus Plan.
The third and final online survey encourages participants to rank preferred concepts and provides a chance to name the community-wide project. Since its Oct. 5 launch, the village has received 400 online survey responses.
In the fall of 2019, the village announced its plans to create a dynamic and attractive central core for community gatherings around the Municipal Center and surrounding areas.
To complete the Community Campus Plan survey before the deadline Nov. 1, visit www.villageofbourbonnais.com/development/community-campus-plan/ or the village’s Facebook or Twitter pages.
