Weather Alert

...ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE DANGER TODAY... THERE IS AN ELEVATED RISK OF WILD FIRES TODAY DUE TO THE COMBINATION OF A VERY DRY AIRMASS AND BREEZY CONDITIONS. SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE ACROSS THE AREA LATER THIS MORNING, AND PEAK IN INTENSITY EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. WHILE MUCH OF THE AREA WILL HAVE A HEIGHTENED THREAT FOR WILD FIRES, IT APPEARS THAT AREAS ROUGHLY ALONG AND SOUTHEAST OF INTERSTATE 55 WILL HAVE THE HIGHEST RISK THIS AFTERNOON. WINDS WILL EASE LATE THIS AFTERNOON, SO THE THREAT FOR WILD FIRES WILL QUICKLY DROP INTO EARLY THIS EVENING. PEOPLE ACROSS THE AREA ARE URGED TO BE EXTREMELY CAREFUL WITH OPEN FLAMES AND THE DISPOSAL OF SMOKING MATERIALS. ALSO CONSIDER POSTPONING ANY PLANNED BURNING.