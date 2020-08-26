BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Township Park District’s summer camp and preschool programs wrapped up recently, and both were deemed a success under current COVID-19 restrictions.
Both the summer camp and preschool camp’s last days were on Aug. 14, and summaries on each were included in the August board report submitted at the BTPD’s board meeting on Monday at Exploration Station.
“Our parents thanked us for having an incredible summer camp for children,” wrote Jen Blair, recreation supervisor, in her report to the board. “In March many of them didn’t know if we would be able to have summer camp because of COVID and were ecstatic when they found out we were having one.”
Field trips weren’t able to be taken as part of the summer camp, but the campers still had memorable experiences, Blair wrote in the report.
“Our camp counselors took the safety of our campers very seriously. They connected with each camper and got to understand each of their personalities, likes, dislikes and used this to provide a fun and engaging environment.”
Registration for BTPD Preschool is underway, and the first day of classes is Sept. 14. Preschool Meet and Greet will be Sept. 2-3. For more information, visit the btpd.org.
Security alarm and cameras purchased for Willowhaven
Due to a recent attempted break-in at the storage facility at Willowhaven Park and Nature Center on North 4000E Road, the board approved the purchase of an alarm and security cameras for approximately $17,000. The cameras will cover all four sides of the facility and there will also be one inside.
The district staff will take care of restoration of construction, which includes replacement of concrete, asphalt and soil.
“That will all be done internally,” said Hollice Clark, BTPD executive director.
The Nature Center had 210 visitors in July, excluding rentals, which was down from 282 in July 2019. There were 253 visits in July to the dog park at Willowhaven.
