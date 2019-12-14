More than four times as many people died from suicide in Kankakee County in 2019 compared to last year.
The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office reported 18 suicides so far for its 2019 fiscal year, which ended on Nov. 30. That is more than quadruple the four suicide deaths in 2018 and could match the 19 people who died by suicide in 2017.
“In this area, there is definitely a lot of substance abuse issues, which puts people at a higher risk, and a lot of people with a lower socioeconomic status who face financial stressors,” said Dr. Jessica Azoff, a psychiatrist with Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee. “The holidays can also put people at risk if they are not close to their family or have bad childhood memories.”
The average age of people who died by suicide has increased from 40 years old in 2017 to 54 years old in 2019. However, the deadliest age groups for suicides in 2019 were people in their 20s and 80s, with four people from each age group.
“It can happen to absolutely anybody,” Azoff said. “Suicide definitely crosses socioeconomic and various levels of success.”
In regard to ethnicity and gender, Kankakee County has shown a common trend for suicides during the past four years.
Of the 18 confirmed suicides last year, 17 were men. That is similar to the 2017 data, in which 15 men died by suicide compared to four women.
“Women are more likely to attempt suicide, but men are more likely to commit suicide because they use more violent ways,” said Dr. Raunak Khisty, a psychiatrist at Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee. “Men tend to shoot or hang themselves, whereas women are more likely to use, say a bottle of [pills].”
Ethnically, white people have accounted for 41 of the 51 suicides — or 80.4 percent — during the past four years. In 2019, 16 white people died by suicide compared to one black person and one Hispanic person.
“Elderly white males have the highest suicide rate,” Khisty said. “However, as the demographics of this country are changing, we are also starting to see a shift in the racial component of completing suicide. We are seeing a spike in the number of suicides among the minority population — the Hispanic and Asian populations — because the demographics are changing.”
If you are having thoughts of suicide, Azoff and Khisty advises going to the emergency room. Medical staff will provide a mental health evaluation and direct patients to the services they need.
“You have to take your mental health seriously,” Azoff said. “If your family member tells you that they are feeling that way, don’t just discount it as a bad day. You really need to look into it.”
