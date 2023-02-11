KANKAKEE — A pair of long out-of-shape areas in and near Kankakee’s downtown will be the focus of two studies to determine what type of development and beautification options are available.

One of the likely results of the study will be the recommendation to demolish the elevated parking deck immediately southwest of the PNC Bank building, owned by Mike Pinski and Doug Baum.

At this week’s Kankakee City Council meeting, a pair of contracts between the city, Teska Associates Inc., and Piggush Engineering totaling $96,790 were unanimously approved and carry with them the hope of substantial revitalization.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

