The intersection of South West Avenue and West Merchant Street is part of the five-block section that will be the focus of two studies to determine what type of development and beautification options are available. The former Pope Brace property in the background has been purchased by J. Jeffers & Co. investment group from Milwaukee for housing development.
KANKAKEE — A pair of long out-of-shape areas in and near Kankakee’s downtown will be the focus of two studies to determine what type of development and beautification options are available.
One of the likely results of the study will be the recommendation to demolish the elevated parking deck immediately southwest of the PNC Bank building, owned by Mike Pinski and Doug Baum.
At this week’s Kankakee City Council meeting, a pair of contracts between the city, Teska Associates Inc., and Piggush Engineering totaling $96,790 were unanimously approved and carry with them the hope of substantial revitalization.
Mayor Chris Curtis noted whatever recommendation that would be forthcoming regarding the parking deck, the city would not fund that. He said that ultimately would be an expense for the owners.
Curtis noted the main issue in this area would be traffic flow and how all space can work together.
The goal is to have both studies — including a pair of public workshops —completed by mid-summer.
The first study area will be the five-block section of South West Avenue between West River Street and West Court Street.
The second study area will be the Dearborn Square section of downtown between the 100 blocks of South Indiana Avenue and South Dearborn Avenue.
This second study will also include the alleyway between the Kankakee County governmental office building in the 100 block of North Schuyler Avenue and the 100 block of North East Avenue.
‘JUST UGLY’
Regarding Dearborn Square, city officials said the plaza area directly between the PNC Bank building and the Dearborn Square office building — owned by the city of Kankakee — is showing its age and is in need of a face-lift.
This portion of the study will also examine the troubled parking deck just outside the bank building. The deck has faced structural issues and the time may have finally come to have the structure removed, said city planner Mike Hoffman.
“This is about beautification,” Hoffman said. “Let’s be honest. This area [Dearborn Square plaza] is just ugly. We would like this to be a place where people would want to come together. Kind of a hangout spot. A place where people could sit and have a coffee or a lunch.”
Hoffman said benches are part of the initial thoughts, as is lighting.
As far as the parking deck is concerned, Hoffman believes it is likely far too expensive to repair the parking deck. The study would consist of the expense of removing the deck and how that space would then be reincorporated.
The other portion of the Dearborn Square study will look at the alleyway next to the county building.
There is nothing wrong with the alley itself, but eastbound motorists on East Court Street have been using it as a pass-through area as a way to avoid a red traffic light at Schuyler Avenue.
Oftentimes, the vehicles are traveling at speeds not appropriate for the alley and with considerable pedestrian traffic from the county building, there are safety concerns.
WEST AVENUE
In regards to South West Avenue, Hoffman said the renewed life in the area as a result of new developments there, as well as pending changes, makes this a good time to determine what landscaping and parking improvements could be made to make this area more appealing for potential development.
Hoffman said West Avenue has great potential. Development has come to the area with the Splitting Targets axe-throwing business.
An unnamed restaurant development is working at a site and the J. Jeffers & Co. investment group from Milwaukee has purchased the former Pope Brace property and is developing housing plans.
But more is needed, and Barbi Brewer-Watson, Kankakee’s Economic & Community Development Agency executive director, said city investment is needed to make the area more attractive.
Ease of parking and foot traffic need to be incorporated, Brewer-Watson said.
She said as the number of people coming to the area increases, so does traffic.
“We believe West Avenue is becoming a very lively spot,” Brewer-Watson said. “What can we do to make room for people? If traffic issues are not good now and we are increasing the number of people coming here, what will it be in the future?”
Even if the studies are completed this summer, no one should expect to see light poles or landscaping this year. Brewer-Watson said it would be late 2024 or 2025 before work begins.
‘REIMAGINE’ DEARBORN
As far as Dearborn Square is concerned, Brewer-Watson said that might be a more difficult process. She said the first question which needs to be answered is regarding what the space can be.
“What do our downtown professionals need and want? What can we do to bring back that energy, that pride? We must reimagine this space,” she said.
She said finding the money for the parking deck as well as upgrading Dearborn Square will be an obvious need.
She acknowledges that Dearborn Square has been a forgotten downtown space, and she said that is not acceptable.
“This is literally in the heart of the town,” Brewer-Watson said.
