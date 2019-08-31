KANKAKEE — A planned mass walkout by Kankakee High School students didn’t materialize Friday.
Superintendent Generva Walters told the Daily Journal that 12 students walked out at the planned time at 9:14 a.m. School enrollment is 1,250 students.
An online petition, “KHS Must Change,” started earlier in the week, discussed stricter enforcement of rules by the school’s new principal, Shari Demitrowicz and the administration staff. There were more than 1,400 people who signed the petition by Friday afternoon.
Walters said school officials planned to talk to the parents of the students who walked out about the the reasons for the school rules.
She said two of the 12 students “ran off campus.”
Walters said they allowed the students to demonstrate.
“We will not eliminate rules which is what they want,” Walters told the Daily Journal.
One of Demitrowicz’s mandates was to tighten enforcement of the rules.
Walters said many of the rules have been in place for several years. The difference this year is the district has stepped up enforcement.
Not being allowed to use cellphones in the hallways between classes is among the rules being monitored closely.
Last year, the school had problems with fights breaking out. Several occurred due to posts made on social media during the school day.
Another is the school uniforms. Students are now allowed to wear shirts with no collar. However, they must be T-shirts offered by the school. Those shirts cost $5 and can be purchases in the school’s athletic department.
Parents commented on social media students should be allowed to wear other spirit shirts.
There are also stricter guidelines when it comes to the cafeteria during lunch hour. It includes entering and exiting the cafeteria though separate areas.
These will probably be topics touched upon at a public forum set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with Demitrowicz and her staff.
The school is also offering parents and guardians of students the opportunity to tour the school during during regular school hours. This offer is posted on the district’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!