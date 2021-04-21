KANKAKEE — Four local students are set to receive Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong’s African American Civic Leaders’ Scholarship in the amount of $2,000 each.
Funds for the scholarship were raised by community partners, local businesses, leaders and private donors. No taxpayer funds were utilized, according to a press release.
The fourth year of recipients will be honored during a special presentation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee Public Library. The event will be also broadcast live on the city of Kankakee’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website.
This year’s recipients are Jazmine Watson, Marlesia Walker, Micah Thomas and LoRyelle Robinson.
The scholarship committee says it selects students based on academics, leadership and community involvement.
“I would like to congratulate the students selected this year as we continue to work to remove the documented barriers to help minority students pursue higher education,” Wells-Armstrong said. “We wish them the best on their journey to success and hope they remember that Kankakee will always be home. We support them. I would also like to thank all sponsors and community partners for their financial support toward this scholarship.”
