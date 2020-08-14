BOURBONNAIS — Students are starting to return to the Olivet Nazarene University campus, as the first Move In Day was Thursday. Classes start on Monday.
As students come back, they're being asked to follow a set of safety standards called Tiger Pause to help guard against transmitting the coronavirus. It's part of a plan the university rolled out for campus life in the era of coronavirus.
The plan includes shifting the school calendar to reduce overlap between seasonal flu and COVID-19 and decrease travel during the semester. Classes will begin Aug. 17, and the semester will end Nov. 24, just a couple days before Thanksgiving. Fall break will be eliminated to make the schedule work.
Classes will fall into three categories: face-to-face, hybrid or fully online. Any classes that feature in-person instruction will incorporate social distancing.
Also, health and well-being practices will also be implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19. For example, everyone in the university community will be asked to self-report and isolate at home if they or a member of their household are diagnosed with COVID-19.
