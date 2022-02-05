KANKAKEE — Students displaced from King Middle School and Lincoln Cultural Center because of problem boilers have moved into their new classrooms as of Monday, and contracts for out-of-district spaces have been finalized.
District 111’s central office staff and technology department will continue getting settled in next week, according to the district.
“Our priority was to get the students settled,” Superintendent Genevra Walters said. “All of the students are in their new locations as of Monday [Jan. 31].”
Students and staff will remain in the new locations for the rest of this school year, she said.
There are about four months remaining in the school year.
The district will pay $4,000 per month for space in St. Martin Church; $5,000 per month for space in the Clock Tower Centre; and $5,000 per month for space in Asbury Church.
Additionally, the district will use New Vision Church, Shiloh Church and Second Baptist Church to host staff meetings and parent university meetings; all three sites will charge $200 per day that the spaces are used.
The technology department is slated to go either in the Kankakee Mayor’s Office or an in-district location; if it goes in the mayor’s office, there won’t be a charge for using the space.
In-district spaces for students and staff include Kankakee High School, Kennedy Middle School, Steuben Elementary, Edison Primary, Avis Huff, and Taft Primary.
