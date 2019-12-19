When Rockford opened its first Strong Neighborhood Home, Paul Logli suspected drugs were being dealt out of a couple houses in the neighborhood.
Those problem houses were the reason the United Way of Rock Valley and the Rockford Police Department set up in the neighborhood.
“Police came in and raided one. Then, the other closed down voluntarily,” said Logli, president and CEO of The United Way of Rock Valley. “As soon as they see the police cars, renovations and activities, the problems leave.”
Rockford’s Strong Neighborhood Homes program has been so successful in reducing crime, the United Way of Rock Valley has opened a couple more homes.
Through the program, the nonprofit acquires homes in crime-ridden areas, empowers residents by bringing in the social services they need and improves relationships between police and members of the neighborhood. Once the crime stops, the plan is to sell the homes.
Rockford’s success has provided a blueprint for Kankakee, as the city, Kankakee School District 111, and the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties look to reduce violent crime in the city’s Second Ward.
Officials from all three entities toured a home Wednesday morning in the 500 block of South Elm Avenue as a potential site of the city’s Strong Neighborhood Home program. They will view a few more homes before deciding where to set up shop.
In the meantime, here is what the community could expect once Kankakee starts establishing Strong Neighborhood Homes:
What are these homes?
Rockford’s Strong Neighborhood Homes program derives from a program in the Community Oriented Police initiative in Racine, Wis.
Rather than set up patrols in problem areas, officers from the Racine Police Department station themselves at homes the city purchased. The geopolicing initiative has enabled the department to improve community relations and reduce crimes in neighborhoods by up to 70 percent since 1996.
Rockford has implemented a similar approach through its Strong Neighborhood Homes program by stationing police in homes while also providing services that address needs in specific neighborhoods.
Those services include after-school programs, summer programs, tax filing assistance, community gardens, neighborhood meetings, block parties, programs through the University of Illinois extensions and police.
In that regard, Strong Neighborhood Homes are like community centers, only they are customized for residents of their neighborhoods. For example, one of Rockford’s homes is in a neighborhood with a high population of refugees. That home offers services to help the refugees get acclimated to the U.S.
“Once you commit to a neighborhood, you have to stay in that neighborhood,” Logli said. “You can’t go into a neighborhood with preconceived needs. You have to go out there and ask the residents what they like and don’t like about the neighborhood. What are their aspirations? Then, you help them overcome the challenges they face by working alongside them.”
Since opening their first house in 2015, Logli said Rockford has seen a substantial decrease in crime in the neighborhoods they serve.
“You can’t cuff and stuff your way out of crime issues,” said Logli, who served as a judge and state’s attorney before joining the United Way of Rock Valley. “You have to have trust between police community members. You have to give kids in these neighborhoods an adult that they can look up to. You have to give them something to do.”
What about Kankakee?
Concerns about violent crime in Kankakee’s Second Ward escalated in September, when a bus full of preschool students got caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting in the 1000 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
However, Rockford’s success with its Strong Neighborhood Homes program had already been on local officials’ radar, with several of them touring Rockford’s homes several years ago. In fact, there were discussions about starting a home in Bradley that never came to fruition.
Now, with the city of Kankakee, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties and Kankakee school district on board, the city could have its first Strong Neighborhood Home by March.
“Having police at these homes enables residents to have block parties, cookouts and play basketball,” said Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of the Kankakee Economic and Community Development Agency. “When you have police who are actively getting to know people, it runs the criminals out.
“When you talk to Rockford, you will hear that sentiment. When they knew the police were present, the people committing the crime left. Neighbors came out of their house. They mowed their lawns. They grew their gardens. They opened their windows. That is what we want here. We want to cultivate trust between the city and its people.”
But violence isn’t the only issue in the Second Ward. Three years ago, a study by the Erikson Institute found that children in the Second Ward are more at risk of not being socially, emotionally and academically prepared for kindergarten.
“The Second Ward is one of the most vulnerable areas as far as early childhood development,” said Kerstin Rust, executive director of United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. “Children in that are are a target audience for us.
“If they are not meeting those milestones at kindergarten, it often delays their development in all the other areas – academically and behaviorally – further down the road. That continues to compound upon itself.”
Going forward
Over the past few months, the city, school district and United Way have been preparing a memorandum of understanding to govern their Strong Neighborhood Homes.
Officials from all three entities have identified five potential homes in the Second Ward to start the program here. Brewer-Watson said the city has federal funding that could help rehab a home. The plan is to open the first home by March.
“Everything is moving quickly because we are working like we already have a partnership in place,” KSD111 Superintendent Genevra Walters said. “Everyone is passionate about this project and solving these problems.”
Right now, the three entities are still in the planning stages for what a Strong Neighborhood Home will look like in Kankakee. They plan on talking to residents in order to curtail the home to meet the needs of their neighborhoods. The home will at least have police officers present and provide space for social workers.
And while it’s early, officials are already considering homes in other wards.
“This is an opportunity to holistically address the needs in our community,” Rust said. “Violence isn’t the only problem. We need to come together and give the residents of these neighborhoods a seat at the table.
“This is our chance to unify around these issues and take action in an inclusive way for those who would benefit. It says a lot when you have other people who are standing behind you and willing to elevate you in order to take back your neighborhood.”
