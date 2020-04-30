Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... EASTERN KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN GRUNDY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... EASTERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... EASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 945 AM CDT THURSDAY. * AT 345 AM CDT, MODERATE RAIN WAS VERY GRADUALLY DIMINISHING ACROSS NORTHEAST ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA AND THIS WILL CONTINUE TO DIMINISH THROUGH THE REST OF THIS MORNING. OBSERVATIONS AND RADAR INDICATE 2 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN HAD FELL OVER MUCH OF THE AREA SINCE TUESDAY EVENING, WITH 3 TO 4.5 INCHES IN SOME PARTS INCLUDING LAKE AND MCHENRY COUNTIES. THIS HAS LIKELY RESULTED IN MINOR FLOODING THROUGHOUT THE ADVISORY AREA, INCLUDING SOME STREAMS OVER THEIR BANKS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE MINOR FLOODING IN OR NEAR THEM INCLUDE CHICAGO, AURORA, JOLIET, NAPERVILLE, ELGIN, WAUKEGAN, CICERO, HAMMOND, GARY, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, SCHAUMBURG, BOLINGBROOK, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN AND BERWYN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&