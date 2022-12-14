Several pickups and vehicles line the building in a gravel lot that J&A Mitchell Steel Fabricators calls home, surrounded by cornfields southwest of Kankakee.

The 60,000-square-foot structure is serviceable for the Mitchells. It allows them to get the jobs done.

“You can walk into a lot of shops that are fancier with fancier equipment,” co-owner Jeremy Mitchell said. “Our fancy comes from knowing how to do more with less. That’s how we were always taught.”

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you