Still I Rise provides ahead of holiday

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5
ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson, center, executive director of non-profit Still I Rise, helps direct volunteers Wednesday as snow falls during their Thanksgiving Dinner Box Giveaway in downtown Kankakee. Still I Rise partnered with fellow non-profit Top Box Foods to provide the meals, which included whole chickens, holiday sides and a large box of fresh produce, with assistance from Humana and the American Diabetes Association.
KANKAKEE — Still I Rise partnered with fellow non-profit Top Box Foods to provide meals Wednesday for its Thanksgiving Dinner Box Giveaway in downtown Kankakee, which included whole chickens, holiday sides and a large box of fresh produce, with assistance from Humana and the American Diabetes Association.
Still I Rise will host a Fall Clothing and Dinner Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon at 5 Star Wings at 125 W. Station St. in Kankakee. Items include sweaters, shirts, pants, shoes, socks and underwear as well as one meal per person, catered by 5 Star Wings.
Funding for the event has been contributed by the city of Kankakee.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
