Still I Rise provides ahead of holiday

Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson, center, executive director of non-profit Still I Rise, helps direct volunteers Wednesday as snow falls during their Thanksgiving Dinner Box Giveaway in downtown Kankakee. Still I Rise partnered with fellow non-profit Top Box Foods to provide the meals, which included whole chickens, holiday sides and a large box of fresh produce, with assistance from Humana and the American Diabetes Association.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Still I Rise partnered with fellow non-profit Top Box Foods to provide meals Wednesday for its Thanksgiving Dinner Box Giveaway in downtown Kankakee, which included whole chickens, holiday sides and a large box of fresh produce, with assistance from Humana and the American Diabetes Association.

Still I Rise will host a Fall Clothing and Dinner Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon at 5 Star Wings at 125 W. Station St. in Kankakee. Items include sweaters, shirts, pants, shoes, socks and underwear as well as one meal per person, catered by 5 Star Wings.

Funding for the event has been contributed by the city of Kankakee.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

Recommended for you