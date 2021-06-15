KANKAKEE — At 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Still I Rise and Blue Cross Blue Shield will partner for the Community Care Fair: Drive-Thru Food Giveaway at the Kankakee Farmers' Market grounds, 250 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Wellness kits will be distributed and vaccines will be available. Also available at no cost are food boxes including poultry, produce, Pepsi products and more.
Still I Rise is a local nonprofit that works to empower low-income and underprivileged youth and young adults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.