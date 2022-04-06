From 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, Still I Rise will present a career readiness program at St. Anne Community High School for the school's seniors.
Dr. Jarman Myron Porter, an educator, will be the keynote speaker and will discuss job opportunity, resume writing, business etiquettes, mock interviews and budgeting. The day will include breakout sessions.
Also on-site will be the following vendors: Still I Rise, Nicor Gas, First Financial Bank, Kankakee Community College, Agente Staffing, and Laborers Local 751.
For more information, contact 815-414-9614 or email info@still-irise.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.